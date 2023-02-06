Azerbaijani FM, British State Minister hold phone talk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has held a phone talk with British Minister of State for Europe Leo Docherty, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the conversation, the parties discussed main issues on the bilateral agenda between Azerbaijan and the UK, the situation in the region and the prospects for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Expressing satisfaction with bilateral relations between the countries, Minister Bayramov noted the importance of official contacts and visits. He informed Docherty about the situation in connection with the Lachin road. It was brought to the attention that protests against illegal economic activities and misuse of the Lachin road are the legitimate right of the Azerbaijani people, and allegations of a "blockade" and a "humanitarian situation" have no basis, humanitarian cargo is freely transported along this road, until now about 2000 cars passed through it.

The State Minister was informed about Armenia's non-compliance with obligations, as well as about the obstacles it places in the normalization process, a series of provocations in the post-conflict period and a boycott of the Moscow meeting on a peace agreement. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan, as a country promoting a peace agenda and carrying out reconstruction work in the region, is interested in the normalization process.

During the conversation, Docherty strongly condemned the armed attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran and expressed condolences over the death of an embassy employee. He also noted the importance of overcoming obstacles hindering peace in the region, resuming negotiations.

The parties exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral issues on the agenda.