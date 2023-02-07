Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Group of military medical personnel of Azerbaijani army leave for Türkiye (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 7 February 2023 04:28 (UTC +04:00)
Group of military medical personnel of Azerbaijani army leave for Türkiye (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. According to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, a group of military medical personnel of the Azerbaijan Army left for Türkiye, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

A team consisting of twenty people will operate in fraternal Türkiye to assist people injured as a result of the earthquake.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

Group of military medical personnel of Azerbaijani army leave for Türkiye (PHOTO)
Group of military medical personnel of Azerbaijani army leave for Türkiye (PHOTO)
Group of military medical personnel of Azerbaijani army leave for Türkiye (PHOTO)
Group of military medical personnel of Azerbaijani army leave for Türkiye (PHOTO)
Group of military medical personnel of Azerbaijani army leave for Türkiye (PHOTO)
Group of military medical personnel of Azerbaijani army leave for Türkiye (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more