Group of military medical personnel of Azerbaijani army leave for Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. According to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, a group of military medical personnel of the Azerbaijan Army left for Türkiye, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

A team consisting of twenty people will operate in fraternal Türkiye to assist people injured as a result of the earthquake.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.