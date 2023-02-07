Turkish Embassy appeals to Azerbaijani citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The Turkish Embassy in Baku and the Consulate General in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan appealed to the country citizens for collection of humanitarian aid, Trend reports.

According to the appeal, people who suffered as a result of the earthquake in Türkiye are in dire need of various supplies and basic necessities.

The aid is collected in Baku at the 'Dogtas' furniture stores. Besides, goods can be delivered to the Consulate General in Nakhchivan by personal or freight transport, at 17 Heydar Aliyev Avenue, Nakhchivan city.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 3,381 people were killed, 20,426 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.