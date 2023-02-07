President of East Timor to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.7. President of East Timor Jose Ramos Horta will visit Baku in March this year, Trend has learned from a diplomatic source.

He will attend the X Global Baku Forum to be held in Azerbaijan from March 9 to March 11.

Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) will be hosting its 10th Global Baku Forum, which will be discussing "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

NGIC annually holds Global Baku Forum, which has already become the premier event in Eastern Europe, South Caucasus, Central Asia and the Middle East, providing an opportunity for distinguished leaders and thinkers to discuss the ways and means to overcome some of the world’s most pressing challenges.