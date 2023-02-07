Azerbaijan is open to any proposal directed at supporting de-mining process - official

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, February 7. Azerbaijan is taking serious steps toward de-mining its liberated territories, said Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha, Aydin Kerimov, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the event dedicated to the launch of the "Support for increasing the capacity of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) for the safe return of former internally displaced persons" project.

According to him, the country is open to any proposal directed at supporting this process.

"Since the liberation of our territories, we have started the de-mining process. Simultaneously, we have begun the construction and creation of an energy network and other socially important facilities. Shusha is an integral part of our country, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to restore it as soon as possible," he said.

Kerimov noted that Shusha has more than 2,000 historically important sites, and all of them will be restored.

"At the same time, Shusha has huge tourism potential, and we have already started creating the necessary infrastructure. In particular, a 5-star hotel and other facilities are currently under construction," he added.

He also mentioned that Shusha's master plan includes the construction of commercial, trade, social, and other modern urban infrastructures.