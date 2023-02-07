Azerbaijan makes list of citizens located in earthquake-affected areas in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. A list of Azerbaijani citizens who are in earthquake-affected areas in Türkiye is being made, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that based on citizens' appeals and data received by 24/7 hotlines, Azerbaijani citizens residing or temporarily staying in the provinces of Türkiye affected by the earthquake (Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Adana, Malatya, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Kilis, Osmaniye, Diyarbekir, Elazig and Mersin), are being registered.

Citizens wishing to evacuate to Azerbaijan will be accommodated in buses allocated for this purpose.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 3,549 people were killed, 20,534 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.