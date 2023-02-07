Turkish FM thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in earthquake aftermath

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. As always, Azerbaijan was the first to help Türkiye, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, said, Trend reports.

"In the first hours of the earthquake, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov called me. Then the rescue team has already started preparing for departure. We express our gratitude to each of them," Cavusoglu said.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 5,434 people were killed, 31,777 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.