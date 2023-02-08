Azerbaijan, Türkiye first to help each other out when needed - MUSIAD Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. MUSIAD Azerbaijan, jointly with Azerbaijani partners and NGOs, has created a "Fraternal Aid" platform to provide assistance to victims of the earthquake that hit Türkiye on February 6, said Chairman of the Board of MUSIAD Azerbaijan Rashad Jabirli during the presentation of the "Fraternal Aid" support platform at the Baku SME House, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan and Türkiye are fraternal countries that are the first to support each other.

"Türkiye has always supported Azerbaijan in difficult times, and now we see the reciprocity of the Azerbaijani side," he said.

Jabirli noted that Azerbaijan and Türkiye will continue to support each other both in joy and sorrow.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were severely damaged.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 6,234 people were killed, 37,011 people were injured, and 5,894 buildings were destroyed.