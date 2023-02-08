Azerbaijani entrepreneurs continue collecting aid for quake-affected people in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Azerbaijani people, including entrepreneurs, continue collecting aid for the earthquake-affected citizens of Türkiye, President of Azerbaijan's National Confederation of Entrepreneurs Mammad Musayev said during the presentation of the "Fraternal Aid" support platform at the Baku SME House, Trend reports.

According to Musayev, since yesterday, the Azerbaijani people - ordinary citizens, entrepreneurs and businessmen have joined the action to collect humanitarian aid to victims in the area of ​​the devastating earthquake.

"Our trucks from both Nakhchivan and Baku have already been sent to Türkiye. We continue to collect the aid necessary for fraternal Türkiye," he added.

The "Fraternal Aid" platform has agreed on joint coordinated activities with the relevant state structures of Azerbaijan and Türkiye to provide assistance to the earthquake-affected citizens.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 6,957 people were killed, 38,224 people were injured, and 5,894 buildings were destroyed.