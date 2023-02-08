NATO training course takes place in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The Brunssum Allied Joint Forces Command Mobile Training Group held the training course on “Operations assessment at all levels of warfare” as part of the 2023 Individual Partnership Cooperation Program of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry with NATO, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The participants were briefed on the mobile training scenario, tasks, and purposes at the training course held at the National Defense University.

During the course, briefings on "NATO and military cooperation", "NATO operations planning process", "NATO operations assessment", "NATO operations analysis systems and comprehensive approach", and other topics will be presented, as well as various classes will be held on the mentioned topics.

Servicemen from different types of Azerbaijani troops partake in the course, which is to last until February 10, 2023.