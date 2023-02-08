Search for missing Azerbaijani students in Türkiye continues – embassy (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:11)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The search of four Azerbaijani students who went missing during the earthquake in Türkiye, continues, the Azerbaijani Embassy told Trend.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

Following the latest data, 8,574 people have been killed, and 49,133 have got injured in the quake.