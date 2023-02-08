Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Following First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva’s instructions, aircraft carrying humanitarian aid takes off for Türkiye (PHOTO)

8 February 2023
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is going to send humanitarian aid to support the victims of the destructive Türkiye earthquake, following the instructions of Azerbaijan’s First Lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, Trend reports.

The 36-ton humanitarian assistance includes medical supplies and equipment, including various medications, oxygen masks, filter systems, dressings, medical corsets, stretchers, other equipment, as well as warm clothes and tents.

