Azerbaijani MFA provides data on humanitarian assistance sent to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry published data on the assistance provided by Azerbaijan on February 6-9 to the quake-hit Türkiye, Trend reports.

The humanitarian aid was delivered to Türkiye by 8 planes and 24 trucks.

Azerbaijan provided humanitarian assistance to Türkiye in the amount of 855,000 manats ($502,941).

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

As many as 17,134 people died, and 70,347 people got injured following the earthquake.