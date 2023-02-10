Heydar Aliyev Foundation sending humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Warm clothes, heaters and other essentials collected by citizens within the campaign of Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Foundation's "Regional Development" Public Union to provide humanitarian assistance to people affected by earthquake in Türkiye have been loaded into heavy vehicles for being sent to the disaster zone, Trend reports.

Thousands of citizens arrive at the place of the campaign to collect humanitarian aid, organized since February 8 at the Baku Sports Palace (Neftchilar Avenue). The citizens are bringing warm clothes, heating appliances and essentials needed in the disaster area.

The volunteers have chosen the aid collected from the citizens, packed it into boxes, loaded it into heavy vehicles for being sent to fraternal Türkiye.

The first plane with the foundation’s aid was sent to Türkiye upon the instructions of First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva on February 9.

Employees of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, sent to the fraternal country, delivered various medicines, medical supplies and equipment, and warm clothes to the earthquake-affected people.

Previously, on Feb.8, the "Regional Development" Public Union of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation launched a humanitarian aid campaign in support of fraternal Türkiye. The campaign in support of the appeal of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistance in the earthquake zone will last until February 14. The aid being collected from Azerbaijani citizens within this campaign is delivered to the earthquake zone with the foundation’s support.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

As many as 18,342 people died, and 74,242 people got injured following the earthquake.