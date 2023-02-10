Azerbaijan continues sending aid to quake-hit Türkiye upon President Ilham Aliyev's instructions (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Another humanitarian aid sent from Azerbaijan following the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been delivered to Türkiye, Trend reports.

Vehicles with the humanitarian aid arrived in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras.

The humanitarian aid includes 260 tents, 300 beds, two high power generators, 8,000 sets of clothes, 20,000 pairs of socks, 350 tables, 1,000 chairs, 5,000 towels and other supplies.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

As many as 18,342 people died, and 74,242 people got injured following the earthquake.