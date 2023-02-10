Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Trilateral statements launch key processes to normalize Azerbaijan-Armenia relations - Russian MFA

Politics Materials 10 February 2023 16:32 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The trilateral statements signed between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia have launched key processes to normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan, said the head of the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova during a briefing, Trend reports.

"In this format, starting in 2020, key processes have been launched to unblock communications, delimit the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, develop a peace treaty, as well as establish contacts between representatives of public, expert, and parliamentary spheres," she said.

