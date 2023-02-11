Azerbaijani army's experienced medical staff continues its work in quake-hit Turkish Kahramanmaras (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The military medical personnel of the Azerbaijani army sent to Türkiye, upon the instructions of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, continues its activities in earthquake-hit Turkish Kahramanmaras, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, in coordination with the representatives of the Ministry of Health of Türkiye and the Turkish Armed Forces, Azerbaijani military doctors successfully performed 8 more surgeries and provided ambulatory care to 62 injured people.

In total, 25 surgeries have been performed by the experienced medical personnel of the Azerbaijani army, and 196 people affected by the earthquake were checked up and given outpatient assistance.

The Azerbaijani military medical personnel continues working with high professionalism in the fraternal country to provide medical aid to the injured in the earthquake, for their quick recovery and return to normal life.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 21,043 people have been killed, and 80,097 have got injured in the quake.