Azerbaijan to be beside Türkiye in post-quake reconstruction process - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. At present, the main priority is to save people, to help the wounded, and the next stage will be the return to normal life in all these regions, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijani FM, said at a press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Kahramanmarash city.

He noted that, in this regard, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already said that Türkiye will cope with this within one year.

"President Ilham Aliyev has also stated that Azerbaijan has been near its Turkish brothers and sisters from the first minutes, from the first hours, and will be next to Türkiye during the restoration and construction work," the minister said.