Qatar interested in comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with State Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The parties discussed the current level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar, issues on the agenda and prospects for the development of cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the current level of bilateral cooperation, it was emphasized that high-level mutual visits between the two countries are important in terms of further development of relations. There was noted the effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar within the framework of international organizations and platforms, primarily the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement and the UN.

At the same time, issues on the agenda of the joint intergovernmental commission of the two countries were touched upon. The parties stressed the importance of cooperation in the field of economy, trade, investment, finance, industry, energy, transport, education, tourism, culture and other areas. Information was provided on the favorable business environment and economic potential of Azerbaijan, and an exchange of views took place on active business relations between the business circles of our countries.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the other side about the post-conflict situation in the region, the restoration and construction work carried out by the Azerbaijani government in the territories liberated from occupation.

The Qatari side stressed that it is interested in comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The parties also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.