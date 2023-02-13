Relations between Azerbaijan and Israel reach new level - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The relations between Azerbaijan and Israel have reached a new level, said Azerbaijani Ambassador to Israel Mukhtar Mammadov at the Azerbaijan-Israel Innovation Forum on the "Agriculture and Education" topic, Trend reports.

According to him, the opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel is a prime example of it.

"As you know, our countries are related by centuries-old history and traditions. We are proud that Azerbaijan is becoming an example of bilateral relations development for the world, and my role as ambassador is aimed at further strengthening these relations," he said.

Furthermore, Mammadov added that today's forum will allow Azerbaijan and Israel to strengthen their cooperation.