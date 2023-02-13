Azerbaijan's potential, including green energy potential, to open up new opportunities for Europe - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan's potential, including green energy potential, will open new opportunities for Europe, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the groundbreaking ceremony held at the Gulustan Palace in Baku for a 1,280-MW thermal power plant, the largest in Azerbaijan's independence period, Trend reports.

"I am sure that we will reach our goals in all these directions, and just like in the oil and gas projects, Azerbaijan's electricity will also be delivered to Europe.

For this purpose, a relevant agreement was signed in December last year, and Azerbaijan's potential, including green energy potential, will open new opportunities for Europe," President Ilham Aliyev said.