Azerbaijani state collecting evidence for punishment of Armenian separatists – former military prosecutor (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The Azerbaijani state is collecting evidence against the Armenians living in liberated Karabakh and involved in terrorism, sabotage, and subversion, former Military Prosecutor of Azerbaijan Ilham Mammadov said within Trend News Agency's “Relevant with Sahil Karimli” project.

He noted that the Armenians had been historically hostile toward the Azerbaijani people and pursued a terrorism policy against this country.

"Following the illegal resettlement to the historical Azerbaijani lands, the Armenians committed genocide against our people throughout the years. Such atrocities are based on the fascist ideology of Nazi collaborator Garegin Nzhdeh [the Armenian nationalist, who fought under the Nazi command against the USSR during World War II]. The Armenian state has chosen terrorism as its political line. The Armenians committed terrible war crimes against Azerbaijanis in dozens of our settlements during the First Karabakh War," Mammadov said.

Mammadov noted that the Azerbaijani state has gathered the necessary facts and investigative files against Armenia's war crimes and submitted them to international judicial bodies.

"As a prosecutor who partook in the investigation process, I can tell you that the case file will freeze the blood. Only a mentally ill person can commit such atrocities. Therefore, our law enforcement agencies did everything possible to detain and punish these criminals. During the Second Karabakh War, Armenia committed numerous war crimes, which were also reported to international organizations. Thus, the necessary evidence is being collected against every terrorist who is hostile to Azerbaijan, and sooner or later the perpetrators will be brought to justice," he said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.