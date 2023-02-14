Azerbaijani, Iranian officials talk about investigation of terrorist attack on Azerbaijani Embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Phone talks took place between the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev and his Iranian colleague Mohammad Jafar Montazeri at the initiative of the Iranian side, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the press service, Montazeri, expressing regret over the incident on January 27 at the embassy in Tehran, conveyed his condolences to the Azerbaijani people, and the family members of the deceased.

He informed his colleague in detail about the progress of the investigation of the criminal case.

Aliyev, condemning the terrorist act against the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran, brought to the attention of Montazeri that the investigation of the criminal case in the relevant investigative body of Azerbaijan continues.

The Azerbaijani prosecutor general stressed the need for a full and comprehensive investigation by Iran of the criminal case on the committed crime, the identification and prosecution of all its participants, and the investigation of the causes and circumstances of this terrorist act.

In conclusion, both parties agreed to keep the progress of the investigation under control and to cooperate in the framework of mutual legal assistance.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.