Turkish officials visit mobile field hospital of Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations in earthquake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Mobile field hospitals of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, sent to fraternal Türkiye upon the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to eliminate the consequences of the powerful earthquake in the country, continue operating in Kahramanmaras Province severely affected by the quake, Trend reports.

Deputy Minister of Health Tolga Tolunay and Deputy Head of the Medical Service of the Turkish Ministry of Defense, Major General Durmus Aydemir visited one of such hospitals.

During the visit the officials inquired about the conditions created, as well as the condition of the earthquake-injured people being treated at the hospital.

Tolunay and Aydemir highly appreciated the conditions created and thanked the Azerbaijani state for the provided support.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,974 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.