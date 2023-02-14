Third convoy of humanitarian sent by Azerbaijan arrives in quake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The third convoy of humanitarian aid sent by Azerbaijan arrived in quake-hit Türkiye, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the ministry, today, the third convoy of nine trucks with humanitarian aid sent by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan upon the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in fraternal Türkiye to support the elimination of the consequences of a strong earthquake that hit Türkiye on February 6.

Humanitarian aid, which included tents and heaters, delivered to the province of Kahramanmaras, was transferred to the destination.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.