EU Ambassador for Eastern Partnership briefed on situation in South Caucasus (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with EU Ambassador for the Eastern Partnership of the Kingdom of Sweden Christina Johannesson, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The sides discussed the current situation on the Eastern Partnership [joint initiative involving the EU, its Member States and six Eastern European Partner countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine], cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in a number of areas, including energy security and the renewable energy development, as well as addressed the current regional situation.

In addition, the officials pointed out the priorities for Sweden during the Presidency of the EU Council (also known as the Council of Ministers) and the issues of Azerbaijan's cooperation in this area. Minister Bayramov expressed the country's interest in improving bilateral and multilateral collaboration with the EU based on equal partnership and mutual respect.

The minister also informed Johannesson on the peace agenda of Azerbaijan, the normalization process between Azerbaijan Armenia, the latest situation on the Lachin-Khankendi road, as well as the legitimate requirements and security interests of Azerbaijan in this context. The obstacles posed by Armenia to the peace process and peace agreement talks were also emphasized.

The parties also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional relevant topics.