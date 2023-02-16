US eager to de-escalate tensions in S. Caucasus - Ned Price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The US will continue to do everything possible to de-escalate tensions in the South Caucasus, Ned Price, Spokesman for US State Department, said at a briefing, Trend reports.

"Our message to both Armenia and Azerbaijan, to the parties themselves, but also to the entire region is the need to find a way to de-escalate tensions to put this back on a path towards a comprehensive and lasting peace," he said.

Price noted that the US have been engaged in that effort bilaterally, multilaterally, and will continue to do everything possible directly with the parties, through multilateral institutions and groupings, to advance that cause.

"It is our hope that other countries will send precisely the same message," the spokesman added.