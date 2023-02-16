Azerbaijan's MoD views construction activities carried out on liberated lands (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. As part of the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijani Army, measures to establish modern military infrastructure and increase the combat readiness of units continue in line with the instructions of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the ministry's leadership viewed the work carried out at several military facilities that are being built on Azerbaijani liberated lands.

According to the ministry, for organizing the service-combat activities of military personnel at a high level, a headquarters building, barrack, service rooms, bath and laundry complex, medical point and other infrastructure facilities, as well as a residential building for military personnel and their family members, are being built. It was noted that all facilities are planned to be equipped with modern equipment.

Having checked the progress of construction work, the defense minister gave relevant instructions on high quality and timely completion of construction.