Working Group on Urban Development of Inter-Agency Center holds meeting in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The Working Group on Urban Development of the Inter-Agency Center under the Coordination Headquarters has held a meeting in liberated Aghdam today, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov tweeted, Trend reports.

During the meeting, current projects and upcoming targets were discussed, the tweet said.

The Coordination Headquarters was established to address issues in liberated territories in centralized manner. Following the Presidential Decree of November 24, 2020, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev was appointed the head of the Headquarters.