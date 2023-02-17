Azerbaijani Parliament approves documents between Azerbaijan, Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Two documents between Azerbaijan and Serbia were submitted for discussion at the meeting of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

One of the documents is the bill on the approval of the Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Serbia "On readmission of persons living without permission".

Another document is a bill on the approval of the Memorandum of Understanding "On recognition of certificates (diplomas) in accordance with regulation I/10 of the International Convention on the Training, Certification and Watchkeeping of Seafarers (ICTC) 1978 (with annexes)" between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the Serbian Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure.

During the discussion, it was noted that the documents will make an important contribution to the development of cooperation between the two countries.

After the discussion, the documents were put to the vote and approved.