Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences on death people as result of avalanche in Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan expressed condolences to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan for the loss of life as a result of an avalanche, the Azerbaijani MFA said, Trend reports via its Twitter page.

"We express our deepest sympathy over the loss of life and destruction caused by the avalanche in Badakhshan region of Tajikistan. We convey our words of compassion to the families and friends of the victims, and wish a speedy recovery for the injured," the publication says.

On February 15, as a result of the avalanche in the east of Tajikistan 15 people died, and 12 were injured.