Nizami Ganjavi International Center to host int’l conference titled Heydar Aliyev 100: Life and Legacy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.18. Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) will host an international conference titled Heydar Aliyev 100: Life and Legacy in parallel with the X Global Baku Forum to be held March 9-11.

The event will be attended by former presidents Vaira Vike-Freiberga (Latvia), Emil Constantinescu (Romania), Petru Lucinschi (Moldova), Petar Stoyanov (Bulgaria), Viktor Yushchenko (Ukraine), Giorgi Margvelashvili (Georgia), Boris Tadic (Serbia), Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic (Croatia), Rosen Plevneliev (Bulgaria), Valdis Zatlers (Latvia), as well as Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu (former secretary general of OIC), Hikmet Cetin (former foreign minister of Türkiye) and others.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on September 29, 2022 on declaring 2023 as the 'Year of Heydar Aliyev' in Azerbaijan.