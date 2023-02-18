Mobilization support base of Azerbaijan's Land Forces holds command, staff drills (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Following the 2023 combat training plan approved by the Azerbaijani defense minister, command and staff exercises took place at the mobilization support base of the Land Forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

The exercises’ primary objective is to increase the managerial capability and flexible decision-making skills of the military personnel during the reception, registration, and assembly in line with the military qualifications of officials who will be called up at the assembly point when general or partial mobilization is announced by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as to further improve the interoperability between the headquarters.

In accordance with the exercise plan, activities on receiving, inspecting, and assigning conscripts to the duty stations were simulated at the points, all upcoming tasks were clarified on the map, and reports from commanders were prepared.

Deputy Defense Minister–Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Anvar Afandiyev, and other senior staff attended the mobilization support base and observed the course of the exercises.

Lieutenant General Afandiyev, who participated in the briefing at the headquarters of the assembly point, heard reports on the decisions made regarding the appropriate registration of military officials, their medical examination, the provision of necessary supplies, as well as the prompt execution of other tasks.

Then the deputy minister inquired about the condition of canteens and barracks, as well as the organization of medical services, and gave relevant instructions.

The tasks set in the command-staff exercises were successfully accomplished by the servicemen.

