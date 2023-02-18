Azerbaijan ready to start practical negotiations with Armenian community in Karabakh, but only when criminal oligarch Vardanyan is expelled - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. We are ready to start practical cooperation with the representatives of the Armenian community in Karabakh - I told this to my Armenian colleague today in front of US Secretary of State Blinken, President Ilham Aliyev said at the "Moving mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus" panel discussion on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference, Trend reports.

" But we will do this only when Russian citizen, a criminal oligarch who is involved in money laundering operations, Ruben Vardanyan, is expelled from the territory of Azerbaijan," President Ilham Aliyev said.

