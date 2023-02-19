There are several of platforms to address issues related to normalization of relationship between Azerbaijan and Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. There are several of platforms to address the issues related to normalization of the relationship between Azerbaijan and Armenia, President Ilham Aliyev said at the "Moving mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus" panel discussion on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference, Trend reports.

"We have several of platforms to address the issues related to normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relationship. One of them is the so-called Brussels format. And yesterday, during the meeting with the President of the European Council Mr. Charles Michel, we once again reconfirmed our commitment to the Brussels process. Today, during the trilateral meeting hosted by Secretary Blinken, we also discussed Brussels process as a trilateral format. And I think that there is a common understanding that this is only a trilateral – EU, Azerbaijan, and Armenia," President Ilham Aliyev said.