BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. If we did not resolve Karabakh conflict on battlefield, peace talks would have continued for another 28 years, President Ilham Aliyev said at the "Moving mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus" panel discussion on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference, Trend reports.

"Judging from our experience, I can tell you, that peace talks sometimes last too long. We had peace talks for 28 years. Can you imagine from 1992 till 2020? And if we did not resolve Karabakh conflict on the battlefield, these peace talks would have continued for 28 years more," President Ilham Aliyev said.