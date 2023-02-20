Azerbaijan-Armenia relations to be discussed at OSCE PA meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. MPs of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) - head of the delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Azay Guliyev, members of the delegation Agalar Veliyev, Tahir Mirkishili, and Tural Ganjaliyev will be leaving for Vienna on February 21 to participate in the 22nd winter session of the OSCE PA, Trend reports via the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis.

A meeting of the OSCE PA Bureau will be held on 22 February. The Milli Majlis' MPs will take part in the joint meeting of the Assembly’s three general committees. Besides, they will be present at the separate meetings of the Political Affairs and Security Committee, the Democracy, Human Rights and Humanitarian Questions Committee, and the Economic Affairs, Sciences, Tech, and Environment Committee – as well as an intended meeting of the Standing Committee.

During the session, Azerbaijani MPs will make reports on the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and bring to attention issues concerning the interests of Azerbaijan.

In addition, the Silk Way Group, formed at the suggestion of the Azerbaijani delegation, will hold a meeting on 24 February. Azerbaijani MPs will express their attitude to the issues that will be raised on the agenda.

The visit will end on February 25.