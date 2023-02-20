Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss prospects for development of military co-op (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev has met with Chief of the Georgian Defense Forces, Major General Giorgi Matiashvili, who is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

The Georgian guests visited the Alley of Martyrs and honored the memory of fallen people, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as laid a wreath at the “Eternal Flame” memorial.

Later, an official welcoming ceremony was held with the General Staff. The guest passed along the guard of honor, the national anthems of both countries were performed and the "Book of Honor" was signed in accordance with the protocol.

Colonel General Valiyev greeted the guests and expressed his satisfaction to see them in Azerbaijan. Outlining the friendship and mutual trust between the peoples of the two countries, the official emphasized that the meetings of presidents play a crucial role in the development of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations. The chief of the General Staff pointed out that bilateral military cooperation is in progress along with other fields.

Major General Matiashvili, in turn, underscored the importance of such meetings in enhancing mutual relations and further strengthening the relations between the two countries.

The sides discussed regional peace and security issues, further expansion of cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military-educational fields, and other issues of mutual interest.

They also exchanged views on bilateral and trilateral cooperation prospects among Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia, as well as on increasing the intensity of joint exercises and working meetings.

In the end, the Georgian delegation visited the Combat Operation Center, met with the military personnel, and got acquainted with the created conditions.

The visitors were briefed on the center's structure, working principle, and direction of activities.