International Court of Justice announces judgement date on Azerbaijan’s appeal regarding Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The judgement date on Azerbaijan’s appeal to the International Court of Justice on provisional measures against Armenia has been announced, Trend reports.

The decision will be declared on February 22, during a meeting at the Peace Palace in The Hague. It will be read by Judge Joan Donoghue.

Public hearings on the claim of the Azerbaijani Republic to the International Court regarding the application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) ended on January 31, 2023.

Azerbaijan appealed to the International Court of Justice with a view to Armenia taking immediate steps for the prompt, safe, and effective landmine clearing activities in liberated Karabakh, ending contamination of Azerbaijani territories with mines and other explosives, as well as stopping to use the Lachin-Khankendi road for the aforementioned purposes.