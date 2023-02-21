Azerbaijani Parliament's chairperson responds to European Parliament's president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Azerbaijani Parliament’s Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova has sent a response letter to the European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Parliament.

According to the response letter, cooperation between the legislative branches of power is of particular importance against the background of the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union and the prospects for further development of these relations.

The letter noted that the Azerbaijani Parliament has always demonstrated readiness to deepen cooperation with the European Parliament.

Gafarova positively assessed the words of the president of the European Parliament about the commitment of the organization she represents to continue developing relations with the Azerbaijani Parliament in the spirit of mutual respect.

