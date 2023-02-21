Azerbaijan amends Regulations on Health Ministry following presidential decree (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending the "Regulations on Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by Decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated May 25, 2006 No. 413, Trend reports.

According to the amendment, paragraph 9.5-1 of the following content is attached to the "Regulations on the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 25, 2006 No. 413:

Following the president’s decree on amendments to the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated December 14, 2016 No. 1158 "On application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 29, 2016 No. 447-VQ "On the fight against the use of doping drugs and methods in sports", permission for therapeutic use in the framework of the fight against the use of doping drugs and methods in sports, the right to establish disciplinary and appeal bodies and approve their provisions were transferred to the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan.

The "Regulations on Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan" consists of five articles and 22 items.