Georgian delegation visits military units of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev visited Operations Commando military unit and Air Force military unit jointly with Chief of Georgian Defense Forces, Major General Giorgi Matiashvili, who is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, the delegation visited Operations Commando military unit, laid flowers at the monument erected in memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

The guests were briefed on the combat path of the military unit and the training process of the servicemen, viewed the conditions and combat equipment created for military personnel, and watched the exemplary performances of the commandos in the military unit's training center.

Later, the delegation came to the UAVs military unit of the Azerbaijani Air Force and got acquainted with the military equipment in service.