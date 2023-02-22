Heydar Aliyev Center hosts rehearsal of “The Corpses” play (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Famous Azerbaijani playwright and prose writer Jalil Mammadguluzade's "The Corpses" play will be performed on February 24, 2023, at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend reports.

All the tickets for the show have been sold out.

The play will be presented by the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater, with the assistance and support of the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan as part of the "Heydar Aliyev and National Theatrical Art" project dedicated to the 100-th anniversary of the birth of the national leader.

Decorations that were created in full accordance with the Center's scene have already been set up in the Auditorium Center's audience.

The stage director and artist of the spectacle is People's Artist Azer Pasha Nematov. The performance will involve the new version of the music of the People's Artist of the USSR Gara Garayev.

Mammadguluzade's "The Corpses" tragicomedy was the favorite work of national leader Heydar Aliyev. In connection with the announcement of 2023 in Azerbaijan as the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" by the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Heydar Aliyev Center plans to carry out a number of projects and events.

One of them will be the screening of theatrical productions within the framework of the "Heydar Aliyev and National Theatrical Art" project.