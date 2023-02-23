Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia is crime against humanity - Pakistani minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan, jointly with Pakistan's Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), one of the leading higher educational institutions of the country, organized a seminar and a photo exhibition on "Khojaly Genocide: A Bloody Crime Against Humanity" dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports via the embassy.

A photo exhibition depicting the genocide committed by Armenia in Khojaly was shown before the event.

The Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions of Pakistan, Muhammad Talha Mahmud, who attended the event as an honorary guest, noted that the Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia is a crime not only against Azerbaijan but also against humanity.

