Azerbaijani Army's tank crews fulfill various exercises (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Azerbaijani Army's tank crews accomplished various exercises on driving and fire training on the combined-arms ranges within the combat training plan approved by the Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

“The tank crews overcame natural and artificial obstacles in the area and successfully accomplished the tasks of driving combat vehicles, destroying imaginary enemy targets in motion and motionless states,” the ministry said.

“The main focus of the exercises is to increase the knowledge and skills of military personnel, as well as to improve the combat skills,” added the ministry.

Previously, the Azerbaijani Army held sessions on training commanders and operators of the anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) complex in accordance with the 2023 combat training plan.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry pays special attention to high-quality combat training activities in the army units. The classes, held in accordance with the 2023 combat training plan considering the ways of conducting the modern battle, are focused on the improvement of individual skills and tactical-special training of the military servicemen.