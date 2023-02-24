President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Estonia on occasion of Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Estonia Alar Karis on the occasion of the national holiday of the country - Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate You and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Estonia - Independence Day.

Friendship and cooperative relationship bind Azerbaijan and Estonia together. I believe development of our relations based on good traditions, expansion of cooperation will continue to serve interests of our countries and peoples from now on.

On this holiday, I wish You robust health, success in your activities, and the people of Estonia everlasting peace and welfare," the letter said.