Armenia continued its atrocious crimes in Barda, Ganja after Khojaly - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Armenia continued its atrocious crimes during the 2020 second Karabakh war in Azerbaijan’s Barda and Ganja after Khojaly, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a speech at an event dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

The minister noted that if Armenia now wants peace, then it must abandon such an aggressive policy.

"The Khojaly genocide is proof of the courage and fortitude of our people," Bayramov said.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian military formations, with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment stationed in Khankendi, committed genocide against the population of the city of Khojaly.

As a result of this bloody massacre, 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 older people were killed, 8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents, 487 people were seriously injured, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.

In October 2020, the city of Ganja was bombed five times by the Armenian armed forces:

- The first missile attack took place on October 4, killing one and injuring more than 30 civilians;

- The second missile attack took place on October 5, injuring three civilians;

- The third missile attack took place on October 8, with no civilian casualties;

- The fourth missile attack was committed on October 11, 10 civilians were killed and more than 40 were injured;

- The fifth missile attack was carried out on October 17, killing 16 and injuring 55 civilians.

On October 28, 2020, Armenian armed forces committed missile attack on Barda city. As a result of the attack using prohibited missiles and heavy artillery installations, 20 civilians were killed, and up to 70 people were injured.