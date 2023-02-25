Armenians involved in Khojaly genocide must be brought to International Criminal Court - Pakistani newspaper

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The Armenians who 31 years ago committed the genocide in the town of Khojaly in Azerbaijan's Karabakh should be brought to the International Criminal Court, the article in Pakistani Daily Times said, Trend reports.

As a result of this awful tragedy, 613 innocent people, including children and women, were brutally killed by the Armenian forces and hundreds of them were taken hostage, while Armenian tyrants also forcefully dispelled over 7,000 people from their homes, the article said.

The article author said that after Azerbaijan liberated Karabakh from Armenian occupation back in 2020, he had an opportunity to visit the region a year after, and saw with his own eyes what the Armenians had done with this place.

"They destroyed the whole region. They did not only expelled millions of people from their homes, but also completely destroyed the infrastructure in the region, as well as caused irreparable damage to the environment. This beautiful area, which we can call the most beautiful tourist destination in the world, was turned into ruins by these tyrant forces over 30 years. Houses and mosques were demolished, and museums and historical places were razed to the ground," he said.

The author also brought up countless stories of Armenian brutalities in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

"When I heard some stories from local people, I never really thought there are still such cruel people out there in this world, Those Armenians who were behind this genocide must be brought to the International Criminal Court and punished. Also, the international community must impose sanctions against Armenia and make this an example for the rest of the world," he said.