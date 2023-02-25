President of OIC Youth Forum makes statement in connection with Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. President of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) Taha Ayhan has published a statement in connection with the 31st anniversary of the genocide committed by the Armenian armed forces in the Azerbaijani city of Khojaly, Trend reports.

The statement says that the OIC Youth Forum honors the memory of the victims of this terrible tragedy.

Once again, it was brought to the attention that as a result of this act of genocide, 613 people were killed, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 old people, 1275 people were taken hostage and tortured. 150 hostages, including 68 women and 26 children, are still missing. As a result of this massacre, 487 people were seriously injured. In addition, 8 families were completely destroyed, and 155 children lost their parents. Referring to the resolutions recognizing the actions committed against the civilian Azerbaijani population in the city of Khojaly as war crimes, crimes against humanity and acts of genocide, the President of the OIC Youth Forum once again stated that the Khojaly genocide is the result of the illegal occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan by the Republic of Armenia and, in terms of its scale, cruelty and inhuman treatment, is one of the worst crimes of genocide committed in the history of mankind in the 20th century.

Taha Ayhan stressed the need to punish the perpetrators of this act of genocide in accordance with international law. Expressing hope for prosperity and peace in the region, especially for improving the well-being of young people, the President of the OIC Youth Forum once again expressed deep condolences to the government and people of Azerbaijan in connection with this tragedy.

In his statement, Taha Ayhan also highly appreciated the fraternal support and assistance provided by the government and people of Azerbaijan to those affected by the earthquake in Türkiye.