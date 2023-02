BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. We have not forgotten and will not forget the crime against humanity committed in Khojaly, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"We condemn the murder of our Azerbaijani brothers in Khojaly 31 years ago and once again honor the memory of our martyrs. We have not forgotten the crime against humanity committed in Khojaly, and we will not forget it," he wrote.